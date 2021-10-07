Fort Worth Animal Shelters Asks Families to Adopt, Waives Adoption Fees Through Oct. 31

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is calling on families to adopt pets if they can.

Shelter leaders said they are completely full with about 800 animals being held at all of their locations at their north and south campus and the two adoption centers at PetSmart Hulen and PetSmart Alliance.

According to shelter leaders, when the humane society closed this summer, all of those pets came to Fort Worth.

Shelter leaders said if more adoptions don't occur, they will have to resort to euthanasia.

"Primarily our biggest problem right now is with large dogs," a shelter employee said. "Then after that would be cats, then ultimately small dogs."

From now through Halloween, adoption fees are being waived for large dogs over 40 pounds.

For more information, visit https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/code-compliance/animals.