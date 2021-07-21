Fort Worth Animal Shelter Overcapacity, Adoptions Needed

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is over capacity, stretched thin and needs help from the community.

Tim Morton has been an animal lover for as long as he can remember. One of his greatest joys is seeing animals find forever homes. It’s why the current situation at the Fort Worth Animal Shelter has him concerned. He’s Assistant Director of Code Compliance for Animal Welfare. The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is well overcapacity.

“We’ve got a little over 700 animals and really we’re designed closer to 600 animals,” said Morton.

An influx is not uncommon for the spring and summer months, but it’s not helped by the fact that people aren’t as eager to adopt now that stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“So, we’re not seeing that bump that we saw last year in adoptions and fosters,” he said.

Also, The Humane Society of North Texas suspended its intake as it works through a distemper outbreak. Morton said Fort Worth’s Animal Shelter is likely housing animals that would normally go there.

“That certainly is unusual and that’s adding to our normal spring and summer rise in population,” he said.

The animals, employees and volunteers encounter daily stressors because of population numbers. Morton said euthanasia is not top of mind right now, but before it gets to that point, they need help from those who might consider adoption.

“It’s urgent for us to do everything we can and to get folks to come out and bring home a new family member,” said Morton.

And he’s confident that these animals are innately prepared to give much more than they could ever take.

“We talk so much about saving the animals at the shelter but so many times I hear about how the animals are saving families,” he said.

The Humane Society of North Texas said it’s thankful for their partnerships with local shelters while they work diligently to control further spread of distemper. While its shelters are closed, its clinic remains open.