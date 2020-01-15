Fort Worth

Fort Worth Animal Shelter at Capacity, Offering Discount Adoptions

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is offering discounted adoptions after hundreds of dogs were surrendered in January 2020.

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is at capacity and is offering $10 adoptions for all pets.

Shelter staff posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that they have a full house due to a "dramatic intake of dogs -- in the first two weeks of January more than 600 dogs have landed at the shelter!"

To help ease the burden, the shelter is offering a reduced adoption fee of $10 for cats and dogs adopted at all of their adoption locations through Wednesday Jan. 22.

All pets adopted from the city are spayed/neutered.

The staff at the shelter woke up this morning to a HUGE full house and we need your help! Sharing our posts will be...

Posted by Fort Worth Animal Care & Control on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

If you're not in the market to adopt, the shelter has asked that people share their post (above) to help spread the word.

