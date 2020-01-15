Fort Worth Animal Shelter at Capacity, Offering Discount Adoptions

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is at capacity and is offering $10 adoptions for all pets.

Shelter staff posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that they have a full house due to a "dramatic intake of dogs -- in the first two weeks of January more than 600 dogs have landed at the shelter!"

To help ease the burden, the shelter is offering a reduced adoption fee of $10 for cats and dogs adopted at all of their adoption locations through Wednesday Jan. 22.

All pets adopted from the city are spayed/neutered.

The staff at the shelter woke up this morning to a HUGE full house and we need your help! Sharing our posts will be... Posted by Fort Worth Animal Care & Control on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

If you're not in the market to adopt, the shelter has asked that people share their post (above) to help spread the word.