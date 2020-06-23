Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Awarded Grant Due to COVID-19

The City of Fort Worth Animal Care and Control was awarded a $20,000 grant from PetSmart Charities' Emergency Relief Fund to assist animal welfare organizations in areas highly affected by COVID-19.

PetSmart Charities committed up to $2 million to support pets and people affected by COVID-19.

These funds will support both the animal shelters caring for pets and organizations that are helping impacted people keep and care for their pets in the areas with the highest number of reported cases in the U.S. and Canada, according to the company.

"As an organization dedicated to supporting pets and the people who love them, PetSmart Charities remains committed to the health and welfare of pets during this unprecedented time, and our hearts go out to those impacted by COVID-19," said Chris McCurdy, interim president at PetSmart Charities.

"We pledge to remain nimble as the need grows during this pandemic. Whether you are a shelter overwhelmed with the intake of homeless pets or an organization that provides resources to pet parents concerned about how they will care for their pets due to quarantine, we're here for you."

To learn more about PetSmart Charities and its emergency relief support click here.