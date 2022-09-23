Fort Worth Agrees to Cash Settlement With Woman Arrested After Calling 911 for Help

The City of Fort Worth has agreed to settle a lawsuit with a Fort Worth mother who was arrested nearly six years ago after calling the police for help during a dispute with a neighbor.

The Fort Worth City Council will have to approve the plan to pay Jacqueline Craig $150,000 to settle the suit.

A Fort Worth police officer tackled and arrested Craig and her teenage daughters after they'd called 911 to report that a neighbor had grabbed Craig's 7-year-old son by the neck.

The video of the 2016 arrest posted on social media went viral and led to protests and rallies over police brutality.

The charges against Craig and her daughters were dropped. A Fort Worth jury convicted the neighbor of assault, but after paying a fine and six months of deferred adjudication he has no conviction on his record.

The officer was suspended for 10 days.

Police and city leaders worked to address race relations in the years since and formed a task force, hired a diversity and inclusion director, and promised more transparency in use of force cases.