Fort Worth 9-Year-Old Fulfills Bucket List, Becomes Honorary Officer

A 9-year-old boy from Fort Worth will fulfill his bucket list and become an Honorary Fort Worth Police officer.
Carter Escobar was diagnosed with stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of soft tissue cancer, in July of 2018.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, after more than a year of chemotherapy, follow-up scans showed that the cancer had returned.
Fort Worth police said that Escobar's cancer progressed quickly, and there are no longer any life-saving treatments available for him.
Escobar created a bucket list which includes becoming a police officer. On Feb. 20, Fort Worth police will help Escobar achieve that dream.
Escobar will be sworn in during a ceremony at 10 a.m. at 505 West Felix Street. The Fort Worth Police Department's SWAT team, K-9 units, and Air One will be in attendance.
According to a press release from the Fort Worth Police Department, Escobar's favorite color is red.