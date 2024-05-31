More than 150 athletes are expected to compete and tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the championship.

Several North Texans are in the competition including Frisco's Skye Blakely, Plano's Hezly Rivera and Plano's Asher Hong.

Hong, who attends Stanford University, became the youngest U.S. men's all-around gymnastics champion in 34 years in 2023 and looking to qualify for the Paris Olympics at the U.S. Olympic trials set for June 27-30.

But before that, the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth will be the final meet to showcase their talents.

"I'm ready. You know we're in an Olympic year and everything is a bit earlier as far as championships in early May and then trail at the end of June. So there really isn't a lot of time to lay off and rest. Everything is kind of condensed. I am just trying to stay in the moment and just taking it day by day," Hong said.

As many North Texas athletes have mentioned as they try to make Team USA, much of their training is mental.

"I think for me, the visualization is like hitting those cues. We call them cues. So there are a lot of things you can be thinking about before the routine. There are a lot of things like each skill has a lot of components. At least for me, when you visualize it it helps. I just visualize two or three of the skills. So I can focus on hitting those specific things and then it'll help me like simplify the routine for me like in my head and during the competition," Hong said.

Competition schedule

Friday, May 31 – 1:45-4 p.m. CT/2:45-5 p.m. ET – Junior Women & Senior Women Session 1, Day 1

Friday, May 31 – 6:45-9 p.m. CT/7:45-10 p.m. ET – Senior Women Session 2, Day 1

Saturday, June 1 – 1:30-4 p.m. CT/2:30-5 p.m. ET – Junior Men Day 2

Saturday, June 1 – 7-9:30 p.m. CT/8-10:30 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 2

Sunday, June 2 – 12:45-3 p.m. CT/1:45-4 p.m. ET – Junior Women & Senior Women Session 1, Day 2

Sunday, June 2 – 5:45-8 p.m./6:45-9 p.m. ET – Senior Women Session 2, Day 2

Broadcast

Saturday, June 1 – Senior Men Day 1 – CNBC (Tape Delay) – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. CT/12-2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 – Senior Women Session 2, Day 1 – CNBC (Tape Delay) – 1:30-4 p.m. CT/ 2:30-5 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 – Senior Men Day 2 – CNBC LIVE/Peacock – 7-9:30 p.m. CT/8-10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 – Senior Men Day 2 – NBC (Tape Delay) – 2-3 p.m. CT/3-4 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 – Senior Women Session 2, Day 2 – NBC LIVE/Peacock – 6-8 p.m. CT/7-9 p.m. ET

The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships is estimated to bring a $7.4 million economic impact to the city, according to the Fort Worth Sports Commission.