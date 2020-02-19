Man Shot After Climbing Into Drive-Thru Window of Fort Worth Business

A man is in serious condition after he attempted to enter a business through the drive-thru window.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a man attempted to force his way through the drive-thru window of a convenience store in the 3700 block of East Rosedale Street at about 2:15 a.m.

Only the drive-thru window of the store was open at the time of the incident, and the employee working at the window called 911, police said.

Police said the employee feared for his life, so he fired a gun at the intruder, hitting him in the side.

The man was transported by Medstar to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

According to police, the man's motive for trying to enter the business is still unknown.

Police said East Division detectives are continuing to investigate.