Fort Worth

Fort Worth 2-Alarm Fire Damages Unoccupied Apartment Complex

By NBCDFW Staff

Fire crews worked to put out flames at an apartment complex that is still under construction in Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, officials first responded to the building in the 7100 block of Trail Lake Drive on the southwest side of Fort Worth shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed heavy fire coming from the building and subsequently requested a second-alarm response.

The 56-unit apartment complex is worth $5.5 million, officials said.

NBC 5 crews at the scene said that only one structure on the property was completed.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

