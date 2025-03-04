Fort Worth Botanic Garden butterfly exhibit wows and educates visitors

At the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, you can take a mini tropical vacation without using a passport.

"Nowhere else in Texas can you find the tropical butterflies and you can find it all without leaving Fort Worth," Fort Worth Botanic Garden Tropical Rainforest Curator Joyce Block said.

Block spends a year getting the Rainforest Conservatory ready to house about 1,000 butterflies a day for the Butterflies in the Garden exhibit.

"It's a way for us to detach from our devices experience nature and really develop emotional souvenirs that we carry with us throughout the rest of our life," Fort Worth Botanic Garden President & CEO Patrick Newman said. "Butterflies come from really all over the world; Africa, Asia, Central America, South America."

The Botanic Garden incubates about 30 species of butterflies to release once they hatch. On any given day, about 1,000 butterflies fill the exhibit, which is both magical and educational.

"That's part of the message behind Butterflies in the Garden," Newman said. "It's not just something to look at it. It is that, but it's so much more because it's an opportunity to really delve deep and explore the ecosystems that we live in and the important relationship that we play, that pollinators play, that plants play; that were all connected."

"You just appreciate your climate and the plants that bring them, and you want to take care of them," Butterflies in the Garden visitor Irene Chase said. "It's nature. I don't know... it's a peaceful thing, too."

The smallest butterfly is the size of a thumbnail. The largest ones are the Blue Morpho and Owl butterflies, that can have a wingspan of 7 inches.

"That's why you're hearing a lot of squeals and happy voices from children," Newman said. "I think it harkens back to when we were kids and life was simpler."

Butterflies in the Garden runs through April 30 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Children 5 years old and under get in free. Ticket reservations are recommended. For ticket information, click here.