Forney Police Officers Injured During Traffic Stop

Two Forney police officers are recovering after being injured during a traffic stop according to police.

Tuesday afternoon on Dec. 22 Forney patrol officers initiated a traffic stop for a "hazardous moving violation."

The driver and passenger stopped in a parking lot int 500 block of Marketplace Boulevard.

Officers determined there were illegal narcotics inside the vehicle and according to police the driver began reaching under his seat.

Officers attempted to restrain the suspect's movements but the man was able to put the vehicle in reverse. The suspect's driving caused injury to the officers.

Officers apprehended the suspect after a short pursue. The suspect was taken into custody.

The officers are expected to make a full recovery.

