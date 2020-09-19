Forney Man Killed in Head-On Crash with Semitrailer

The driver of an SUV died Friday night in a head-on crash with a semitractor-trailer, Forney police said.

The SUV left the VFW parking lot at about 10:18 p.m. driving north in the southbound lane of the 13300 block of FM1641 and struck the tractor trailer head-on, according to the investigation.

The driver of the SUV, Vincent Jaroszewski of Forney, died in the crash. The tractor-trailer was disabled, but police did not say if the driver was injured.

Alcohol was a possible factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the crash may call the Forney Police Department's criminal investigations division at 972-564-7607. Anonymous tips may be made to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers by calling 877-847-7522 or by visiting http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.