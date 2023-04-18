Forney Man Arrested, Accused of Taking Photos Up Woman's Dress

A Forney man is in custody, accused of taking upskirt photos of a woman as she shopped in Terrell in March.

Terrell Police said officers were called to the Ross Dress for Less clothing store on American Way on March 23 after a woman called and said a man had taken photos up her dress.

The woman told police she was standing in line at the checkout register when she felt movement at the bottom of her dress. She said she looked down and noticed a man with his phone with the camera app open.

She told the store employee what she saw and said it made her feel uncomfortable, and she quickly left the store and called the police.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the store and said they could see the man getting down on the floor and taking pictures underneath the woman's dress.

Terrell Police said detectives were able to identify the man and take him into custody. Police did not say if the man had been charged or if he'd obtained an attorney.