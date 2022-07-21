A man was arrested by Forney police this week after being accused of possession of child pornography, police say.

Christopher Layton, 39, was arrested Wednesday without incident, police said, though officials did not release any details about what led to the investigation.

Investigators said Layton was transported to the Forney Jail where he was charged with two counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography. Following his arrest, detectives said they searched his home on the 500 block of Wyler Drive.

Forney Police said no bond has been set and further charges could be filed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Forney Police at 972-564-7600 or by emailing CID@forneytx.gov. Anonymous tips can also be left with Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.