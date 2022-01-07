Former Wylie Minister Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teenager

A former Wylie minister has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in December of last year, officials say.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, a staff-member of First Baptist Church of Wylie contacted deputies to report an allegation of sexual assault on Dec. 12.

The sheriff's office said the allegation was leveled at another staff-member, and the assault was alleged to have occurred at an off-site location, not at the church.

During the investigation, investigators identified a 15-year-old female victim who informed deputies that she had been inappropriately touched by First Baptist Church of Wylie Junior High Minister, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the minister, identified as Timothy Wells, was immediately placed on leave, and his employment was later terminated.

Collin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Wells had been a church employee since January 2019.

The sheriff's office said investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Wells, charging him with indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

Wells turned himself into the Collin County Detention Facility on Friday where he is currently being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's office investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation or other possible offenses involving Timothy Wells to contact the Collin County Sheriff's Office at 972-547-5350.