Former Wylie High School student arrested in Louisiana hazing death

A Wylie man is behind bars in Louisiana, accused of contributing to the hazing death of a college student.

At Southern University and A&M College, a community is in shock.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Friday, Baton Rouge police announced the first of what it says will be multiple arrests in last week’s death of 20-year-old Caleb Wilson.

A 23-year-old from North Texas, Caleb McCray, is now in custody, alleged to have participated in an Omega Psi Phi fraternity hazing, in which investigators say that Wilson collapsed after being punched in the chest multiple times.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Last night, one of the suspects, Caleb McCray, turned himself in with his attorney and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison. McCray has been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse.

Wylie ISD confirmed to NBC 5 that McCray attended Wylie High School through 2019.

He’s a former Southern University student and fraternity member.

McCray’s attorney issued a statement Friday:

“The charges brought against Mr. Caleb McCray are serious, and we acknowledge the gravity of this matter. However, it is essential to remember that an accusation is not proof of guilt. At this time, I have not been presented with any evidence to support such serious accusations. I maintain my client's innocence and urge the public to withhold rushing to judgment until all the evidence is heard.”

As the fallout continues, police say they expect to make more arrests.

They’ve said that at no time did anyone try to call 911 to get Wilson immediate help.

They also say doctors were originally given incorrect information when Wilson was dropped off at the hospital by a group of men who said he collapsed while playing basketball.

They said the men left before police arrived.