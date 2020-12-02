Wilmer

Former Wilmer Mayor Dies Friday at the Age of 57

Hector Casarez served as the first Hispanic mayor of the City of Wilmer

The former mayor of the City of Wilmer has died at the age of 57.

Hector Casarez died on Friday, Nov. 27 surrounded by his family.

Casarez was appointed as mayor on Sept. 26, 2011 and served as mayor until May 20, 2014.

He was the first Hispanic mayor of the City of Wilmer, officials said.

According to officials, the City of Wilmer will fly its flag at half-staff in honor of former Mayor Casarez.

Service information will be available at https://www.byrumfuneralhome.com/.

