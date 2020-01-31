UTA

Former UTA Vice President Sues University Over Her Firing

Woman says university president subjected her to bullying and threats

By Scott Gordon

A former vice president at the University of Texas at Arlington claims in a lawsuit she and other female employees were bullied and threatened by the university president and were either fired or forced to resign.

Deborah Robinson, UTA’s former vice president of institutional advancement, filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County District Court seeking more than $200,000 in damages.

The lawsuit claims university president Wistasp Karbhari fired her in March 2019 without giving any reason and made “false defamatory statements” in order to justify her termination.

The lawsuit said the president also fired or forced three other women employees to resign.

Robinson said she was “subjected to bullying and threats by Karbhari, including unreasonable demands and goals” and “threats of termination in the form of crude statements.”

Robinson said she suffered emotional pain and mental anguish.

UTA and Karbhari did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

