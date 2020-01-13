Dallas Morning News

Former UTA Student Files $1 Million Lawsuit Over Hazing Allegations

Sigma Chi fraternity pledge says he was blindfolded, forced to drink alcohol

By Eva-Marie Ayala and Narda Perez / The Dallas Morning News

A former University of Texas at Arlington student is suing a fraternity alleging that he was blindfolded and forced to drink so much alcohol that it led to his alcohol poisoning last year, according to a lawsuit.
Brian Elledge / DMN staff photographer

Ric Riner was a junior in his first semester at UT-Arlington when he pledged to the Sigma Chi fraternity in March, according to the lawsuit. That’s when he was blindfolded and forced to do physical exercises and drink beer and liquor until he blacked out, according to the lawsuit.

Riner was hospitalized for several days with alcohol poisoning and had to withdraw from school for medical reasons, his attorney T Nguyen said.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

