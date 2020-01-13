Former UTA Student Files $1 Million Lawsuit Over Hazing Allegations

A former University of Texas at Arlington student is suing a fraternity alleging that he was blindfolded and forced to drink so much alcohol that it led to his alcohol poisoning last year, according to a lawsuit.

Ric Riner was a junior in his first semester at UT-Arlington when he pledged to the Sigma Chi fraternity in March, according to the lawsuit. That’s when he was blindfolded and forced to do physical exercises and drink beer and liquor until he blacked out, according to the lawsuit.

Riner was hospitalized for several days with alcohol poisoning and had to withdraw from school for medical reasons, his attorney T Nguyen said.

