Now in his first week on the Hilltop, Dr. Jay Hartzell sat down with NBC 5’s Katy Blakey for an exclusive conversation about the opportunity he saw in Dallas.

“We announced the change in January and I felt like I had Christmas presents that I had to put back under the tree, because it’s been several months of waiting. So to actually get here and get going is really a lot of fun,” Hartzell said.

Only three days into the job at SMU, Hartzell is wasting no time getting to know the campus.

He’s been frequently posting on social media, introducing himself to the Mustang family and Dallas.

Hartzell surprised many this winter when he stepped down as president of UT Austin, a campus he’d called home for 29 years, and announced he was heading to SMU.

"It's all about the opportunity here," said Hartzell.

“There are lots of reasons why. You’ve got increasingly strong faculty, staff and students. The city of Dallas is a huge part of it,” Hartzell said.

“We feel like it’s all going in the right direction and we have a chance to make it go a little bit faster and a little bit steeper.”

To do that, Hartzell said he is eager to leverage a robust Dallas economy.

“We want people to realize that this is their university in this great market and if there’s something they want to try, to get students involved, get engaged with our faculty – we’d love to work with them.”

With SMU’s recent R1 designation, he’ll be focused on attracting top talent and research possibilities.

“Where are the spots and opportunities from a research standpoint where SMU can really be world-class, and trying to find the things that SMU can do and one of the parts of that is what’s relevant to Dallas.”

Mustang fans are eager to see the athletic program build on its success from last year.

Incoming applications for fall 2025 were up 56%, fueled by the football team’s remarkable run during the first year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Part of what excited me about the job and the opportunity was not only the trajectory athletics has been on – the ACC, the competing at the highest level, football and beyond – but also what it does for the entire campus.”

“We are going to compete and winning is more fun than losing. So we’re going to find ways to keep winning,” Hartzell said.

He says he'll spend the next few months listening and learning from the community before developing a strategic plan for the university’s future.

And asks for some grace when it comes to throwing up Pony Ears.

“I’m working on it and I’ve got this inner dialogue to make sure I do the right hand signal,” Hartzell laughed. “I may misstep but I will do my very best to do it right.”