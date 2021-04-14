Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst Arrested in Dallas on Domestic Violence Charge

Former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst was arrested Tuesday in Dallas on a charge of domestic violence, police say.

The Dallas Police Department announced the arrest in a news release shortly before midnight.

According to police, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3300 block of West Mockingbird Lane, near Dallas Love Field. When they arrived, they met with a woman who said she was physically assaulted by a man she knew.

The investigation led officers to identifying Dewhurst, 75, as a suspect, police said.

Dewhurst faces a charge of misdemeanor assault family violence. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail shortly at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday with bond set at $1,000, online records showed.

The Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will continue the investigation.

Dallas police did not release the name of the woman in the incident and investigators did not describe her relationship with Dewhurst.

Dewhurst was Texas’ lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2015. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 but lost the race for the Republican nomination to Ted Cruz in a runoff. In 2014, he lost his bid for a fourth term as lieutenant governor in a primary runoff against Dan Patrick.

The Dallas Morning News reports last May, Dewhurst’s girlfriend was accused of kicking and biting him in incidents that left him with two broken ribs. She was arrested on a charge of injury to an elderly person, but a Harris County grand jury declined to indict the 41-year-old woman in October.

Three weeks later, in early November, the same woman was arrested on another charge of injury to an elderly person in Harris County. According to a criminal complaint, she was accused of hitting and scratching Dewhurst and throwing candle wax on him. That case was dismissed last week, according to court records, in part at Dewhurst’s request.