Former Tarrant County deputy constable accused of indecent assault

A former Tarrant County lawman is behind bars, accused of assaulting someone in late February.

Oluwafemi “Femi” Awe, 31, is charged with indecent assault in connection with an incident that happened on Sunday, Feb. 25, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Tarrant Co. Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Awe used to be a deputy constable, and they believe he may have used his position to assault other women.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to please get in touch with Detective Holland at 817-884-2233, email KKHolland@tarrantcountytx.gov or Lieutenant Morris at 817-884-3306, email CEMorris@tarrantcountytx.gov.