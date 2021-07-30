pat summerall

Former Southlake Home of Legendary NFL Broadcaster Pat Summerall Catches Fire

Home was unoccupied and undergoing renovation, Southlake Fire Department says

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Amazing Grace, the former Southlake home of legendary NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall was destroyed by a pre-dawn fire Friday morning.

The Southlake Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the home just after 5 a.m. and arrived to find the multi-million mansion engulfed in flames.

Firefighters began searching the home to see if anyone was inside and quickly determined it was unoccupied.

Friday afternoon, fire officials told NBC 5 that nine hours after the first call firefighters are still at the home putting out hot spots.

The home, along the 700 block of South White Chapel Road, was named "Amazing Grace" by Summerall and his wife when they built the home in 1996, according to real estate blogger Candy Evans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Summerall, who is buried at DFW National Cemetery, died in 2013 at the age of 82. That year, in an obituary to Summerall, Evans described the 9,000-square-foot home as a 5.1-acre piece of paradise that was beloved by the broadcaster.

Since his death, the estate has had a number of owners, according to documents obtained by NBC 5.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Man Injured in Attempted Carjacking, Police Chase in Fort Worth

Arlington 3 hours ago

Six Flags Over Texas Kicks Off 60th Anniversary Celebration

The fire marshal's office was expected to begin the investigation to determine what caused the fire Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, portions of South White Chapel Road will remain closed for several more hours.

Officials warn those living in the area that water pressure may be fluctuating due to the firefighting effort and that it should return to normal soon.

This article tagged under:

pat summerallTarrant Countysouthlake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us