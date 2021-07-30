Former Southlake Home of Legendary NFL Broadcaster Pat Summerall Catches Fire

Amazing Grace, the former Southlake home of legendary NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall was destroyed by a pre-dawn fire Friday morning.

The Southlake Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the home just after 5 a.m. and arrived to find the multi-million mansion engulfed in flames.

Firefighters began searching the home to see if anyone was inside and quickly determined it was unoccupied.

Friday afternoon, fire officials told NBC 5 that nine hours after the first call firefighters are still at the home putting out hot spots.

The home, along the 700 block of South White Chapel Road, was named "Amazing Grace" by Summerall and his wife when they built the home in 1996, according to real estate blogger Candy Evans.

Summerall, who is buried at DFW National Cemetery, died in 2013 at the age of 82. That year, in an obituary to Summerall, Evans described the 9,000-square-foot home as a 5.1-acre piece of paradise that was beloved by the broadcaster.

Since his death, the estate has had a number of owners, according to documents obtained by NBC 5.

The fire marshal's office was expected to begin the investigation to determine what caused the fire Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, portions of South White Chapel Road will remain closed for several more hours.

Officials warn those living in the area that water pressure may be fluctuating due to the firefighting effort and that it should return to normal soon.