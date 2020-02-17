Former Scoutmaster Arrested on Child Indecency Charge

A former Tarrant County scoutmaster faces a child indecency charge, the sheriff's office says.
Brett Hall, 60, was arrested Thursday after an allegation about incident that involved a child who was not involved in scouts, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.
Hall was a scoutmaster from 2006-2013 with Tarrant County troops 205 and 214. The sheriff's office said the nature of the case made them concerned there could be other victims.
Authorities said Hall had not been active in scouts since 2013.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Michael Webber at 817-884-1305.