Former Scoutmaster Arrested on Child Indecency Charge

A former Tarrant County scoutmaster faces a child indecency charge, the sheriff's office says.

Brett Hall, 60, was arrested Thursday after an allegation about incident that involved a child who was not involved in scouts, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Hall was a scoutmaster from 2006-2013 with Tarrant County troops 205 and 214. The sheriff's office said the nature of the case made them concerned there could be other victims.

2/13/20 we arrested Brett Hall a W/M DOB 11/14/59 on allegation of Indecency with Child. He was a scoutmaster from 2006-2013 with Tarrant County Troups 205 & 214. This allegation doesn’t involve a child in scouts, but the nature & case facts give concern for additional victims. pic.twitter.com/gBXPn8XkUn — Tarrant County SO (@tarrantcountyso) February 14, 2020

Authorities said Hall had not been active in scouts since 2013.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Michael Webber at 817-884-1305.