Tarrant County

Former Scoutmaster Arrested on Child Indecency Charge

The incident did not involve a child in scouts, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

A former Tarrant County scoutmaster faces a child indecency charge, the sheriff's office says.

Brett Hall, 60, was arrested Thursday after an allegation about incident that involved a child who was not involved in scouts, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Hall was a scoutmaster from 2006-2013 with Tarrant County troops 205 and 214. The sheriff's office said the nature of the case made them concerned there could be other victims.

Authorities said Hall had not been active in scouts since 2013.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Michael Webber at 817-884-1305.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyTarrant County Sheriff's Office
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us