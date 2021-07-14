A former Rockwall ISD middle school teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sending "sexually explicit" emails to an eighth-grade student, the Rockwall District Attorney's Office said.

In addition to the emails, Marc Allison, 50, also touched the student inappropriately in class, bought her a sex toy and brought syringes to school "in attempt to draw and drink her blood," the district attorney's office said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Allison taught at Cain Middle School until he was arrested in October 2019 after the student reported the abuse to her school resource officer.

After an investigation, Allison was indicted by a grand jury before he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on July 8 for online solicitation of a minor and 10 years of probation for child indecency and improper student-teacher relationship.

According to a plea deal, Allison could receive an additional 20 years in prison if he fails to comply with terms of his probation.

The child's family supported the plea bargain agreement, the district attorney's office said.

"Bad people can hide in plain sight," Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper said in a statement. "Please take an opportunity to sit your children down and talk about inappropriate behavior. Make sure they know they can always talk to a trusted adult if they are made to feel uncomfortable in any situation - even at school."