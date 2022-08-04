Former Richardson Mayor, Husband Sentenced in Federal Conspiracy, Bribery Case

A former Richardson mayor and her husband have been sentenced to federal prison for their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges.

Laura Jordan (Maczka), 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, who were convicted last summer on multiple conspiracy, bribery and tax fraud charges, were each sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.

The Dallas Morning News reports the couple must report to prison on Oct. 24.

According to the DOJ, between May 2013 and April 2015, Laura Maczka was the mayor of Richardson and Jordan was a land developer.

Prosecutors said Maczka and Jordan "conspired to devise and execute a scheme to commit bribery. Maczka, contrary to her campaign promises, supported and repeatedly voted for controversial zoning changes sought by Jordan, ultimately allowing for the construction of over 1,000 new apartments in Richardson near other Richardson neighborhoods."

In exchange for the votes, the DOJ said Jordan paid Maczka more than $58,000 and also paid more than $24,000 in renovations to her home.

“Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly conduct themselves in a manner that solely benefits the community,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “When the greed of personal gain and benefit results from official actions taken on the pretense of altruistic motives, then the integrity of the whole process is corrupted. Jordan and Maczka have now been convicted by a jury of their peers and their punishment should reflect some measure of repair of that trust by the citizens of Richardson.”

The pair, who had reportedly begun an adulterous relationship, got married after the federal investigation began. The DOJ said Jordan "also paid for luxury hotel stays and airfare upgrades for Maczka and provided Maczka lucrative employment at one of Jordan’s companies."

According to court testimony, the DOJ said, Maczka and Jordan failed to disclose to the public that they had coordinated to affect the zoning changes Jordan wanted and that Jordan had provided a stream of benefits to Maczka.

“For the residents of Richardson, today is a step toward rebuilding public trust,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “Laura Jordan violated her obligation to serve her constituents, and along with Mark Jordan, carried out a conspiracy to commit bribery and tax fraud all while concealing their illicit conduct from the City of Richardson and its taxpayers. Our elected officials are held to the highest standards, and the FBI will continue to ensure that those who disregard their duty to serve the public are held fully accountable.”

Maczka and Jordan were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 10, 2018, and were convicted on July 24, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, and the City of Richardson.