The trial of former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean is being watched closely by many in North Texas and around the nation, especially by those in the legal community.

Dean took the stand in his own defense Monday.

“I thought he did okay,” said Russell Wilson, a former Dallas County prosecutor turned criminal defense attorney.

Wilson is not involved in the Dean case but says he’s watching it closely and believes both the defense and prosecution got something out of Dean’s testimony.

“I think he kept a relatively calm demeanor. He conceded a number of things that if he had not, it would've come off dishonest and disingenuous,” said Wilson.

Prosecutors, Wilson says, may have benefitted from Dean's description of his actions the day of the shooting.

“There's probably some things I could've done better,” Dean admitted on the stand.

Things, he said, like securing doors to the home if he thought there was an active burglary in progress, calling for backup, then after the shooting, announcing he'd seen a gun before his partner went inside.

“The prosecution will likely be saying this deviated so far from the norm, there were so many things that were missed, or done incorrectly, that it’s difficult to say this is self-defense,” explained Wilson.

Putting Dean on the stand first thing Monday came as a surprise since many expected the defense to call an expert witness first.

It’s a move Wilson says is likely part of a defense strategy.

“From a prosecution's perspective, if you were expecting a different witness, then maybe you didn't spend as much time being prepared for that particular witness,” said Wilson.

When asked what grade Dean would give himself in the minute and 17 seconds before the shooting, he replied, “Probably a B.”

Russell says the case will come down to how jurors view Dean’s actions that day and whether they believe he had a right to defend himself.

Dean is charged with murder.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.