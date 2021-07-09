Donald Trump

Former President Trump to Join CPAC Dallas Event

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Dallas this weekend for the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The conference will wake place from Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Anatole, located at 2201 North Stemmons Freeway.

Former President Trump will speak on Sunday at 3:35 p.m., conference officials said.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son and chief surrogate, will speak Friday.

Other speakers at the conference include Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, and Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

The schedule of events that will take place at CPAC is available online.

