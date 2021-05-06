Former President George Bush, Mark Cuban and Dirk Nowitzki Talk About the Power of American Immigrants and Diversity Thursday

Former President George W. Bush, Mark Cuban, and Dirk Nowitzki join together to discuss the contributions of American immigrants to the countries society and the importance of a diverse nation Thursday before the Mavs v. Nets game.

The conversation comes after the president's release of his new book One of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants which includes oil paintings and captivating stories of individuals who immigrated to America, including the story of Dirk Nowitzki.

The discussion is one of many since the Mavs began the Huddle, is a mission started by the organization to facilitate important conversations with previous players, team representatives, and community figures about unity, community, and improving our world for future generations.

The conversation will be moderated by Texas Women's Foundation Board Chair and chief global litigation counsel for Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Shonn Brown, and streamed at 5:55 p.m. on the Mavs social media channels, at half-time on the American Airlines Center jumbotron, or by clicking here.