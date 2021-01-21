Former North Texas ADT Technician Pleads Guilty to Hacking Into Customers' Home Security Video Feeds

A former ADT security installer pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of computer fraud after admitting he repeatedly accessed unsuspecting customers’ home security video feeds.

Telesforo Aviles, 35, now faces up to five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Aviles’ attorney, Thomas Pappas, previously told The Dallas Morning News his client wanted to “make amends” for any breach of trust.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.