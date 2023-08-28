Former Navy SEAL accused of assaulting hotel security officer, calling him a racial slur

The former Navy SEAL who has said he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden is accused of assaulting a Frisco hotel security officer while intoxicated and calling the officer a racial slur, according to a police report obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Robert J. O’Neill, 47, was arrested Wednesday and released on bond the same day. Frisco police said he faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. Jail records list only the assault charge.

Social media posts show O’Neill, listed as a Tennessee resident in jail records, was in Frisco on Tuesday to record a podcast at a cigar lounge.

O’Neill declined to comment to the paper when reached by phone Monday. On Sunday, he expressed gratitude for support in a post after the news of his arrest broke Friday.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, O'Neill posted again on X, apparently addressing the report. "I categorically deny ever using this horrible language recently reported," O'Neill wrote.

