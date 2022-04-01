Former Keller Band Director Indicted on 8 Cases of Child Indecency

On Friday, law officials announced that the former Keller ISD band director has been indicted on eight counts of indecency with a child.

Jedidiah Maus, 36 was arrested in October 2021 after he was accused of indecent exposure and having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to investigators, Keller PD received a tip last fall from a Keller ISD teacher after it was reported that Maus exposed himself to a student.

Police say that since the initial report, addional victims came forward sharing their incidents with Maus spanning over several years.

An arrest warrant obtained in October 2021 detailed that one of the incidents happened on Friday, Sept. 10 and that Maus was officially placed on administrative leave and no longer had access to the building on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Keller ISD has since released a statement following Maus' arrest describing the incident as "upsetting" and assured parents that the district was cooperating with the Keller Police Department.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information related to this case are encouraged to contact the Keller Police Department at 817-743-4600 or CrimeTips@cityofkeller.com