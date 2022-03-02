Former Keller Band Director Faces Numerous Felony Child Indecency Charges Spanning Years

A Keller ISD band director arrested in October 2021 after being accused of indecency with a child is now facing 17 charges including 15 felonies and two misdemeanors.

Investigators said last fall that in early September 2021 the Keller Police Department received a report from the Keller Independent School District that Jedidiah Maus, a band director at Keller Middle School and Keller Bear Creek Intermediate School, exposed himself to a student. During the initial investigation, officials said they identified three possible victims.

Since those initial criminal charges, police said additional victims have come forward with alleged acts spanning several years.

Maus now faces a felony charge of indecency with a child (sexual contact) and felony improper relationship between an educator and a student. In addition to those two charges, Maus faces 13 counts of felony indecency with a child (exposure) and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

NBC 5 News

The district said last fall Maus was placed on leave after they learned of the first allegation.

An arrest warrant obtained in October 2021 detailed that one of the incidents happened on Friday, Sept. 10, and that Maus was officially placed on administrative leave and no longer had access to the building on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The warrant alleged Maus exposed himself to a male student while in the boys' bathroom.

The district, which brought the allegation to the police, said they were unable to comment publicly on personnel matters and that they are cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Keller Police Department at 817-743-4600 or CrimeTips@cityofkeller.com.