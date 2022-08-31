Former Irving Teacher Charged Again for Child Abuse

A former Irving elementary school teacher has been arrested again and charged with indecency with a child on Aug. 25, one month after he faced similar charges, Irving police confirmed.

28-year-old Victor Hugo Moreno was previously charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between a student and educator on July 21. Police alleged Moreno assaulted a 7-year-old girl during the 2020-21 school year while he teaching 2nd grade at Townsell Elementary.

Irving police said Moreno assaulted a 13-14-year-old student and that this is separate from the previous charges he faced. He is currently in a Dallas County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

According to police, Moreno resigned from the Irving Independent School District at the end of the 2021 school year after failing to meet his certification requirements. Police said Moreno taught at Plano ISD during the 2021-2022 school year and was fired because of a code of conduct violation.