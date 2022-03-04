Former Hockaday Preschool Teacher Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Pornography

A former preschool teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for purchasing sexually explicit images of children.

29-year-old Jason Baldwin pleaded guilty in August to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Baldwin was a teacher at Dallas' Hockaday School. He was terminated from Hockaday in August of 2020 after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

A Dallas mother sued the school and Baldwin back in 2020. The lawsuit claimed the prep school dismissed “red flags” raised about Baldwin.

In a federal indictment, the FBI said Baldwin used a PayPal account linked to the school campus to buy videos of underage boys and while searching his apartment he confessed to investigators to owning “hundreds” of images and videos of child pornography.

Baldwin was ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 6.