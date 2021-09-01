Former Fort Worth ISD Coach, Educator John Gales Sr. Dies at 82

Former Fort Worth ISD coach and educator, John Gales Sr., has died at the age of 82.

Gales, who worked as a basketball coach and English teacher in the district for nearly 40 years, died on Aug. 25.

Gales worked Guinn Middle School for six years before spending the remaining 30 years of his career with the district at Trimble Tech High School. He retired in 1998.

Upon joining the staff at Trimble Tech High School, he became the district's first Black coach to lead an integrated basketball team. The school's basketball court is named in his honor.

Gales, a Fort Worth native, was a graduate of I.M. Terrell High School.

A memorial service for Gales is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Trimble Tech High School, located at 1003 West Cannon. The doors will open at 6 p.m.