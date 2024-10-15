Former Frisco officer accused of stealing money from police association

A former Frisco police officer has been arrested on felony theft charges by a public servant after authorities said he had stolen funds from the Frisco Police Officers Association (FPOA), where he served as treasurer.

According to the Frisco Police Department, Colby Hill, a sergeant with over 12 years in the department, resigned abruptly on Aug. 7.

Following his resignation, police said an investigation revealed that Hill had been embezzling funds from the FPOA.

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson immediately launched an internal investigation and requested the Texas Rangers conduct a criminal inquiry, authorities said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

After the Rangers' investigation, a warrant for Hill’s arrest was issued, and he surrendered to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 3.

In a news release sent to NBC 5, the police department stated that the FPOA is an independent nonprofit organization unaffiliated with the City of Frisco. It is run by a board made up of sworn officers and civilian members of the Frisco Police Department.

The organization supports charitable and political activities and is funded through member dues, donations, and fundraising efforts.

“To wear a badge as a police officer is a position of public trust,” Chief Shilson said in a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 15. “This former officer not only betrayed the trust of the community but also betrayed the trust of our FPD family. He stole money from his colleagues that was intended for benevolence and used it for his own personal gain.”

Shilson also expressed his gratitude to the Texas Rangers for their “swift and thorough investigation.”