Former DPD Officer Accused of Capital Murder Files Lawsuit Against Homicide Detective

A former Dallas police officer who was fired and jailed on accusations he ordered two murders is suing the detective who investigated him.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, Bryan Riser, who spent a month in jail on capital murder allegations last year, is accusing Dallas police Detective Esteban Montenegro of violating his civil rights and falsely arresting and jailing him, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Dallas.

Montenegro has been placed on leave from the department amid a criminal investigation into his handling of Riser’s case. A lawyer for Montenegro could not be reached Thursday.

Riser was released from custody after a judge ruled enough evidence didn’t exist to present the case to a grand jury. He is seeking compensation for lost wages, mental pain and anguish and legal fees associated with clearing his name, but the lawsuit does not specify an amount.

