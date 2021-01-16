DART police

Former DART Police Chief Dies Weeks Into Retirement

The former chief of the DART Police Department, who retired in December, has died, the agency said Saturday.

James Spiller, who retired just weeks ago, joined the department in 2001 as deputy chief of police after a 25-year career in the U.S. Air Force, according to DART. He ascended to the role of chief in 2005.

His cause of death was not released.

"Chief Spiller led the DART Police Department by example, with distinction and honor. His positive attitude and desire to be of service to others encouraged us all, even during our darkest hours," the agency said in a statement.

