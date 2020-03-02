Former DART Officer Arrested for Aggravated Assault

A former Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Nelson Santos, 42, is accused of striking a man in the face and assaulting him with his knee and leg in September 2018 while he was a DART officer.

DART spokesman Mark Ball said Santos was fired the same month.

Santos was arrested in Southlake on Saturday and booked into the Tarrant County jail on the Dallas charge, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department chief of staff David McClelland said.

Court records in Dallas county show Santos was indicted Feb. 21.

Santos could not be reached for comment.