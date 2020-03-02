Dallas

Former DART Officer Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Officer allegedly punched man in face in September 2018

By Scott Gordon

A former Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Tarrant County Jail

A former Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A former Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Nelson Santos, 42, is accused of striking a man in the face and assaulting him with his knee and leg in September 2018 while he was a DART officer.

DART spokesman Mark Ball said Santos was fired the same month.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 mins ago

Spring Break Travel Still on Despite Coronavirus Concerns

coronavirus 1 hour ago

SMU Recalls Students, Staff From Study Abroad Programs Due to Coronavirus

Santos was arrested in Southlake on Saturday and booked into the Tarrant County jail on the Dallas charge, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department chief of staff David McClelland said.

Court records in Dallas county show Santos was indicted Feb. 21.

Santos could not be reached for comment.

This article tagged under:

DallasDART
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us