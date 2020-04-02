Former Dallas Police Chief to Lead the Chicago Police Department: AP

An Associated Press source reports that the Chicago mayor is expected to name former Dallas police Chief David Brown to lead the Chicago Police Department.

Brown retired from the Dallas Police Department in 2016. He served as chief of police for six years and spent more than three decades with the Dallas Police Department.

Brown said he joined the police force in 1983 because of the crack cocaine epidemic's impact on his neighborhood in Oak Cliff. During his tenure as chief, he focused on community policing and transparency while facing backlash from unions over the city's low pay. He fought to reduce reports of police brutality and officer-involved shootings.

The three finalists being considered for the Chicago police superintendent position are Brown, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, and Kristen Zinman, the chief of police in west suburban Aurora.

The Chicago Police Board selected the three finalists from a list of 25 people who applied for the job.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce her final selection on Thursday, NBC Chicago reports.