Former Dallas Officer Makes First Public Appearance After Murder Charges Dropped

A former Dallas Police Officer released from jail earlier this month after his murder charges were dropped made his first public appearance Thursday.

Bryan Riser declined to talk, citing the still ongoing investigation but gestured his support to faith leaders and community members who gathered to demand Riser get his job back and receive an apology from the Dallas Police Department.

“Unless they have more evidence on him they owe him an apology and he deserves to be back on the job,” said Reverend Ronald Wright.

In a statement, the Dallas Police Association told NBC 5 it will continue to support Riser if he seeks to get his job back.

“Bryan Riser has the right and opportunity to appeal his termination to the city manager. He is a member of the Dallas Police Association and we will provide him with any and all assistance if he chooses to move forward with an attempt to be reinstated.”

NBCDFW reached out to the Dallas Police Department for comment, who declined citing the ongoing investigation.