Former Dallas ISD teacher-turned-entrepreneur finds new calling in the classroom

When students returned to classes for the year, some of them walked into a space that was designed by a former teacher.

"It feels a little weird not teaching," former Dallas ISD teacher Rachel Edwards said. "Just staple, staple, staple!"

Edwards left her job as a 4th-grade math teacher at Ronald E. McNair Elementary School to start her own business decorating classrooms.

"So a lot of people used to volunteer, just pay me to do their classrooms when I was a teacher," Edwards said. "So I was just like, 'you know what? I could start a business out of this!'"

That's how she started Classroom Bloom. "Taking your class from gloom to bloom," Edwards said laughing.

Last year, Edwards had seven classrooms on her business roster. This year she has 20. Some of them are from her old school.

"My old students, they saw me coming down the hallway," Edwards said. "So they're all running up to me, 'hey Miss Edwards!'"

Edwards says decorating a classroom is about more than just making it look nice.

"It has a lot to do with learning," Edwards said. "An engaging environment helps students focus more."

The decorations can be used as references for math or English. They also include inspirational reminders to help students feel seen and safe. Edwards makes many of them herself.

"Spray glue, the tape, hot glue gun; I think I used all three at some point," Edwards said smiling.

She is no longer a teacher, but Edwards is still teaching students by her example.

"It can help them to be brave and to step out and try anything that they put their minds to," Edwards said. "Just try. Try new things."