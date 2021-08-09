A former Dallas County sheriff's deputy was indicted on misdemeanor charges Monday after he tased a man in the back of a sheriff's vehicle nearly two years ago, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said.

A Dallas County grand jury returned Austin Palmer's indictment on charges of official oppression and assault-bodily injury Monday.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office is handling the case because the Dallas County District Attorney's Office recused itself.

Palmer was arrested in Jan. 2020 and charged with the two misdemeanors after an Oct. 2019 incident.

According to an arrest affidavit of the incident, Palmer cuffed Jeremiah Ramos, who had outstanding warrants, and took him to a squad car. In a previous confrontation, Ramos had fled from deputies in a truck.

Palmer then accused Ramos of hitting him in that previous incident before tasing Ramos in the backseat of the vehicle.

For each misdemeanor charge, Palmer faces up to one year of jail and a fine of $4,000.