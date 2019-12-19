Former Dallas Councilman Indicted in Hit-and-Run Scooter Crash

Former Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder was indicted Thursday by a Dallas County grand jury in a hit-and-run scooter crash that happened in February.

Felder faces a charge of failing to stop and render aid. He was arrested in February, a week after police say he hit a teenager who was riding a scooter in the 2500 block of Malcolm X Boulevard. His hearing started earlier this week.

Felder, who previously represented District 7 including far East Dallas and Fair Park.

The scooter rider was struck from behind by Felder's Ford Fusion, causing the rider to be thrown to the ground, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The rider told police he is moderately disabled with a much shorter right arm than left. He told police that when he was thrown, he tried to roll onto his "good shoulder" before hitting the pavement.

The rider said he suffered bleeding and severe pain in his right arm after the crash and that he had to pull the motorized scooter out from under Felder's vehicle. he said he was "very angry and in pain and engaged in a verbal dispute" with the councilman.

After the argument, the rider said Felder left without helping him or without waiting on Dallas Fire-Recue or police.

Deputy Dallas Police Chief Thomas Castro speaking about leaving the scene of an accident investigation of Councilman Kevin Felder. @NBCDFW #NBCDFWNow pic.twitter.com/Za1Cenuxqr — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) February 14, 2019

A witness to the crash told police she saw the altercation between the rider and driver and that she identified Felder as the driver after having had a number of dealings with him at various community functions, including speaking at a City Council meeting as recently as last November. The witness also said she heard Felder yell at the rider, "Do you know who I am!?" before driving away from the incident.

Investigators also reviewed security video from a nearby business and, through the road investigation, found no evidence that Felder slowed down prior to the incident.

RIGHT NOW: DPD Chief Hall confirms they’re investigating City Councilman Kevin Felder in connection with an accident. Outside police have towed a car. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/KW87baishu — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) February 13, 2019

Detectives tracked Felder to a City Council meeting at 6801 Mountain Creek Parkway where they photographed and examined his vehicle, noting damage to the right front corner they said was "consistent with the collision being investigated."

Felder's car was towed from a Dallas City Council meeting that night as part of the police investigation. The next day, Felder's lawyer said there was no collision. The lawyer said a teenager on a scooter was weaving in the street and that Felder exchanged words with him, but did not hit him.

In March, Felder held a community meeting where he said he was innocent.

"First and foremost, I am totally innocent," Felder said at the meeting. "What was put in the media did not happen. We have all of the evidence that we need to prove my innocence. It's unfortunate that we all are having to go through this."

If Felder is found guilty of failing to stop and render aid, police said the incident could result in a felony charge.