Former Dallas, Arlington Chief of Police David Kunkle dies

David Kunkle, a longtime North Texas law enforcement officer and chief of police who had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, has died at the age of 72, his family confirms.

For nearly 40 years, Kunkle wore a badge in North Texas during which he served as the chief of police in three of North Texas's largest cities. After leading the departments in Grand Prairie, Arlington and Dallas, Kunkle retired from law enforcement in 2010.

It was during a visit to Arlington in 2021, to talk about a policing museum, that Kunkle talked with officers about his diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be fatal. I don’t know if it’s going to be two years or 10 years, but it’s progressive and each day it gets a little bit worse. But I’m honored to be here,” Kunkle said.

Kunkle began his law enforcement career in 1972 with the Dallas Police Department. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the youngest captain in the history of the department.

From there he took his first job as chief, in Grand Prairie, before moving to Arlington in 1985. Kunkle led the Arlington Police Department for 14 years before being named deputy city manager. In 2004, he left Arlington for Dallas where he was chief of police until he retired in 2010.

Following his retirement from the Dallas Police Department in 2010, Kunkle was named the "executive in residence" for the W.W. Caruth Jr. Police Institute at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

In 2011 he launched an unsuccessful bid for Dallas Mayor, losing to eventual two-term Mayor Mike Rawlings.

Last December, Kunkle was among the first five recipients of the city of Dallas' Distinguished Service Awards. He was recognized by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson for his six years leading the police department and his work instituting reforms and lowering the city’s murder rate.

“David Kunkle changed our city's direction and its attitude when it comes to public safety,” Johnson said.

Kunkle is survived by his wife Sarah Dodd and his son, Mike Kunkle. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

WHAT IS LEWY BODY DEMENTIA?

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Lewy body dementia is the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's disease. Protein deposits called Lewy bodies develop in nerve cells in the brain. The protein deposits affect brain regions involved in thinking, memory and movement."

Lewy body dementia causes a decline in mental abilities over time and may include severe symptoms including hallucinations. People with Lewy body dementia may also experience symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease such as movement disorders, trouble walking, or tremors.

The clinic said Lewy body dementia is often fatal within seven years of the onset of symptoms.