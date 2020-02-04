Dallas

Former Children’s Health Employee Faces Child Porn Charges

generic police lights 2
NBC 5 News

An former employee at Children's Medical Center Dallas is facing child pornography charges, according to court documents.

Authorities arrested James Owen Wood after a two-month investigation.

Federal agents said Wood used an app called "Whisper" to receive sexually explicit text messages and images from minors, the documents said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

BILLY CHEMIRMIR 4 hours ago

Families of Suspected Victims File Lawsuit in Ongoing Billy Chemirmir Murder Case

Weatherford 3 hours ago

Weatherford Braces for Winter Weather

According to the affidavit, 20 of the posts Wood made in the app were done on hospital property.

Children's Health fired Wood and said they were cooperating with the investigation.

This article tagged under:

DallasChildren's Medical Center Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us