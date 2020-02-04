Former Children’s Health Employee Faces Child Porn Charges

An former employee at Children's Medical Center Dallas is facing child pornography charges, according to court documents.

Authorities arrested James Owen Wood after a two-month investigation.

Federal agents said Wood used an app called "Whisper" to receive sexually explicit text messages and images from minors, the documents said.

According to the affidavit, 20 of the posts Wood made in the app were done on hospital property.

Children's Health fired Wood and said they were cooperating with the investigation.