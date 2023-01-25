Former Arlington Private School Administrator Arrested, Accused of Sex With a Student

A former Arlington private school administrator was arrested and is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a student.

52-year-old David Languell worked as Director of Facilities at The Oak Ridge School until 2020. According to Arlington police, they began investigating the case after an outcry from the victim in 2022.

According to a letter the school sent to parents, the alleged conduct occurred with an upper school student after Languell’s employment at Oakridge School ended. Languell’s employment began in July 2011 and ended in Sept. 2020 for reasons unrelated to student safety, according to school officials.

“We could not make this information public during the ongoing investigation by the authorities until after his recent arrest,” said Matt Burgy, head of Oakridge School. “To the best of our knowledge, no inappropriate physical contact with any student occurred on the Oakridge campus, nor while The Oakridge School employed him.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Following the investigation by the Crimes Against Children Unit, police obtained two warrants for his arrest on one count of Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

“The school immediately investigated, to the extent we could, and provided Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Arlington Police Department with the results of our investigation,” Burgy said.

Languell was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on Jan. 19. He was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail the next day and released on bond two days later, according to records.

APD declined to release the arrest warrant, citing a department policy on investigating sexual assaults involving children. It's unclear if Languell obtained an attorney.