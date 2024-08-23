Former aquarium employee speaks out as federal, local agencies begin investigation amid allegations of neglect

Both federal and local agencies say they're investigating a Fort Worth aquarium after complaints of animal neglect.

Animal rights organization PETA made those allegations against SeaQuest Fort Worth after it said it was approached by three former SeaQuest employees.

“I really care for these animals. It's hard to watch all these animals suffer all the time and going to work every day and walking past all those tanks and just knowing that there's something that could be done,” said Riley Peninger.

From February to June of this year, Peninger said he worked as a marine husbandry team member for SeaQuest Fort Worth.

Fueled by a marine science degree and passion for sharks, Peninger said he quickly grew concerned, first about the deaths of two nurse sharks seen in pictures provided by PETA.

“Icarus, he was the first one to die. He was not eating. It had been a trend for a long time. We'd been letting people know that he wasn't eating for a long time, but nothing was really being done about it, and then he ended up passing,” he said.

Later, Peninger said an employee captured video of a shark appearing to struggle that was also shared by PETA.

“I showed up and saw Achilles flipped over and kind of just convulsing,” said Peninger. “We actually sat there and tried to figure out ways to deal with that for the next six hours or so, and every single solution that we had was shot down, pretty much."

The deaths are listed in a request PETA sent to Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrels last week, calling for an animal cruelty investigation into the aquarium inside a shopping center in west Fort Worth.

In its letter, PETA also describes a video that it said shows dead marine animals after they were transported in plastic bags from a closed SeaQuest facility in Colorado to the location in Fort Worth. PETA said that video was also shared with them by a former employee.

According to the DA’s office, PETA's request was forwarded to Fort Worth Police.

The department confirmed an investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture also told NBC5, "We can share that, as a licensee, this facility is inspected regularly. We are currently in the process of investigating complaints we have received.”

The USDA’s three most recent inspection reports for the facility show non-compliance when it comes to animal handling, an overcrowded otter enclosure and sanitation problems.

NBC 5 contacted SeaQuest through an email address designated for media requests, a press phone number and a form on its website but has yet to receive a response.

However, SeaQuest does share on its website statements made in response to similar allegations from former employees at other locations saying, in part, “The number one priority for SeaQuest, above all, is to ensure the health and safety of our animals and provide a high quality of life. One of the keys to a successful animal and guest encounter is a happy, well-trained animal. Ensuring the animals are consistently thriving and receiving proper enrichment is essential to the guest experiences we create."

At the end of the day, Peninger said he just wants to see the animals protected.

“I’m all for aquariums. I’m all for education. I’m all for teaching the public about sharks, fish, anything marine, but to do it in the correct way,” he said.

Earlier this month, SeaQuest’s founder, Vince Covino, stepped down as CEO amid what the company called "criticism from animal-rights organizations."

In a press release the company said, "While Covino acknowledges that mistakes were made along the way, his love for the thousands of animals and team members are ultimately what brought his early vision into fruition. An estimated 21 million guests have experienced animal interactions under his guidance as CEO."

The company named a new CEO on August 7.