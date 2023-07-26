Forest Services working to contain active wildfires in North Texas

Much of North Texas is under a burn ban tonight because of the ongoing threat of active wildfires. Several homes have burned. The Texas A&M Forest Service is reminding everyone to stay vigilant.

Photos posted on the Greenwood Rural Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page show the severity of the situation in Parker County.

Adam Turner with the Texas A&M Forest Service said grass and brush that are already dry areas continue to dry out and become more available to fire.

He said they're using air resources to battle the flames - four single-engine air tankers and helicopters.

“Two helicopters which have large buckets underneath them to take water out of ponds or lakes and then drop pinpoint accuracy on heat and activity,” said Turner.

The fire has been dubbed the "Pipeline Fire" - as of Wednesday afternoon, some 355 acres had burned at just 55% percent contained. Turner said they're keeping an eye on the property and so far, no evacuations are mandated.

“Here in North Texas, almost everything west of I-35 is underneath a burn ban,” he said.

In Blum Texas Wednesday afternoon, firefighters battled a 250-acre blaze. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, it was 0% contained and five homes had been lost. NBC 5 received reports of power outages. As of Wednesday evening, crews were working quickly to have it restored.

Video of firefighters fighting back a grass fire in Crowley off West Rocky Creek Road in Crowley last week made rounds online. And in the Eagle Mountain area of Tarrant County last week, flames got dangerously close to residents' homes.

Tarrant County issued another disaster declaration Wednesday for the next seven days prohibiting burning in unincorporated areas of Tarrant County due to extreme heat and drought conditions.

Turner said vigilance is key.

“With the conditions that we're experiencing, when wildfires start it’s highly likely that they're going to grow quickly and takes more resources to suppress them,” he said.

For more information on current wildfire conditions visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/CurrentSituation/